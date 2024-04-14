Detectives solve 1968 killing of World War II veteran who became milkman, Florida sheriff says

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified a man they believe killed a World War II veteran who worked as a milkman in a Florida cold case that dates back 56 years. Hiram “Ross” Grayam was last seen delivering milk in April 1968. Deputies later found him shot to death in the Vero Beach area. More than five decades later, sheriff’s officials identified his killer as Thomas J. Williams. Williams died in 2016. Sheriff’s officials say they got two huge breaks in the case in the past two years, after two witnesses told them that Williams had given confessions to them before he died.

