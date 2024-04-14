Divisive? Not for moviegoers. ‘Civil War’ declares victory at box office.
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Alex Garland’s provocative “Civil War” didn’t only ignite the discourse. The film also inspired audiences to go to the cinemas this weekend where it earned $25.7 million in ticket sales in North America. That’s according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the biggest R-rated opening of the year to date and a record for A24, the studio behind films like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Iron Claw.” “Civil War” also unseated “Godzilla x Kong” from its perch atop the box office. The titan movie from Warner Bros. had held the No. 1 spot for the past two weekends.