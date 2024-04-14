India’s Modi vows to boost social spending, make country into a manufacturing hub ahead of election

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to boost social spending, develop infrastructure and make India a global manufacturing hub as companies shift away from China. He unveiled his Hindu nationalist party’s election strategy on Sunday, days before voting starts in India’s national elections. Modi hopes to return to power for a third five-year term. He promised to expand social programs introduced during his party’s 10-year rule, including millions of free homes for the poor, along with health care, cooking gas and free grain. Voting for the country’s parliament will begin on April 19 and end on June 1, and results will be announced on June 4.

