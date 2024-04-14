Iowa star Caitlin Clark makes surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. The Iowa star is in New York for the WNBA draft on Monday night, where she’s the likely top pick by the Indiana Fever. The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer showed up after anchor Michael Che made a joke about Iowa retiring Clark’s jersey. Che read some more jokes that Clark said she wrote that made fun of the comedian. Clark then delivered a heartfelt message about her basketball future while thanking all the great players who came before her.