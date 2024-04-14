Shooting at Baltimore mall sends girl, 7, to hospital

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are searching for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl at a Baltimore shopping mall. Baltimore police say the girl was shot Saturday afternoon at Mondawmin Mall. Authorities say two groups at the mall got into an altercation, and an unidentified male fired a shot as he was running away that struck the girl in the upper body. The girl was at the mall with her mother and was not the intended victim. Police said she was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical but stable condition Saturday evening.

