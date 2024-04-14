The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel marks a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action against Iran, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions. Iran maintains that it doesn’t seek all-out war across the region. One analyst says Tehran has managed to strike a balance between making a public retaliation for an Israeli attack earlier this month and avoiding provocation of further Israeli military action.

