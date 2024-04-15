58 killed by 2 weeks of floods in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — That Tanzanian government says that flooding in the country has killed 58 people in the last two weeks as heavy rains continue. Floods due to ongoing heavy rains in Tanzania have killed 58 people, the government has said. The coastal region was hit hardest, with 126,831 people affected, according to the government. Government spokesperson Mobhare Matinyi said on Sunday that essential supplies including food had been distributed to those affected. East Africa is experiencing heavy rains, with reported flooding in neighboring Kenya killing at least 13 people so far.

