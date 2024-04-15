A police officer, sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in a shootout in upstate New York, police say

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer and a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York were shot and killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who also was killed. Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile says the shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. in Liverpool, about 6 miles north of Syracuse. Two Syracuse police officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle but tracked it to Liverpool. The officers requested assistance from the sheriff’s office and saw what appeared to be guns inside the auto before hearing what Cecile says “sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence.” At least one suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers and deputy. They were later pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.