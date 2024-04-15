Are Americans feeling like they get enough sleep? Dream on, a new Gallup poll says
By DEEPTI HAJELA and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — It seems Americans don’t think they’re particularly well-rested. A new poll says that a majority of Americans say they would feel better if they could have more sleep. But in the U.S., where the ethos of grinding and pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps is ubiquitous, getting enough sleep can seem like a dream. The Gallup survey found 57% of those surveyed agreed that getting more sleep would help, while only 42% said they were getting as much sleep as they need. That’s a first in Gallup polling since 2001. Younger women, under 50, were especially likely to report they aren’t getting enough rest.