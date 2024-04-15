Azerbaijan urges top UN court to toss out Armenian case alleging racial discrimination

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Azerbaijan are urging the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. They argued Monday that judges do not have jurisdiction. Armenia filed the case at the International Court of Justice in 2021 accusing Azerbaijan of a “state-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred.” The legal dispute stems from long-standing tensions that erupted into a 2020 war over Nagorno-Karabakh, which left more than 6,600 people dead. The region is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.