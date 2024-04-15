Former Marine sentenced to 9 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine has been sentenced to nine years in prison for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022. Chance Brannon pleaded guilty in November to four felony counts, including malicious destruction of property by fire and explosives. He was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old also said he made plans for additional attacks on a second Planned Parenthood clinic, a Southern California Edison substation and an LGBTQ pride night celebration at Dodger Stadium. Two co-defendants will be sentenced in May.

