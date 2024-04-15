Las Vegas lawyer and wife killed amid custody fight for children from prior marriage, family says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities and relatives say a Las Vegas lawyer and his wife were fighting to win custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman’s former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them during a deposition hearing in the case. The coroner’s office in Las Vegas said both lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley, were shot multiple times before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself last Monday. Ashley Prince’s parents say their daughter was previously married to Houston’s son and had been trying to gain sole custody of their young children for years. Houston was a lawyer in Nevada since 1974 and had been representing his son in the custody battle.

