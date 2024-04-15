Lightning, rains kill 36 people in Pakistan as authorities declare a state of emergency in southwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say lightning and heavy rains have killed at least 36 people mostly farmers across Pakistan in the past three days. Authorities on Monday also declared a state of emergency in southwestern Baluchistan province. A spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority says most of the deaths occurred when lightning struck farmers harvesting wheat and rains caused houses to collapse in eastern Punjab province. He said more rains were expected this week. Rains also killed seven people in southwestern Baluchistan province over the weekend. Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed 33 people and injured 27 others in the past three days, according to an official there.

