Maine joins compact to elect the president by popular vote but it won’t come into play this November

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is joining a multistate effort to elect the president by popular vote with the governor’s announcement that she’ll let the proposal become law without her signature. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says she finds merits in arguments made for and against the proposal. But she concludes it makes sense to her that the person with the most votes wins the election. Under the proposed compact, each state would allocate all its electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote for president, regardless of how individual states voted. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is on hold for now and won’t play a role in the upcoming November election. It needs the support of more states to take effect.

