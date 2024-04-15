Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start the 128th Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — A group Massachusetts National Guard members early Monday crossed the Boston Marathon start line painted in honor of the town that has hosted the marathon for the past century, launching the 128th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent the group of about 30 people off from Hopkinton shortly after 6 a.m. The town located about 26.2 miles west of Boston is the gathering place again on Monday morning for a field of almost 30,000 runners preparing for the trek to Copley Square. Two-time defending champion Evans Chebet is hoping to be the first runner to win three in a row since 2008. Women’s winner Hellen Obiri is among the favorites in Monday’s race.

