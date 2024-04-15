Paris prepares for 100-day countdown to the Olympics. It wants to rekindle love for the Games

PARIS (AP) — April 17 marks the 100 days countdown to the Paris Olympics ambitious opening ceremony. The first Games in a century in France’s capital will be judged not only for the sporting spectacle. Another yardstick will be their impact on disadvantaged Paris suburbs away from iconic city-center landmarks hosting much of the action. By promising socially positive and also less polluting and less wasteful Olympics, the city synonymous with romance aims to rekindle love for the Games. The idea that the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics should benefit disadvantaged communities was built into the city’s preparations from the outset.

