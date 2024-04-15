Philippine president says he won’t give US military access to additional local camps
By AARON FAVILA
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says his administration has no plan to give the U.S. military access to more Philippine army camps. He stressed that the American military presence was sparked by China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had allowed American forces and weapons access to four additional Philippine military bases, bringing to nine the number of camps where U.S. troops can rotate indefinitely. His decision alarmed China because two of the new sites were located just across from Taiwan and southern China. Beijing accused the Philippines of providing American forces with staging grounds, which could be used to undermine its security.