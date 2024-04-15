Solomon Islands’ elections could impact China’s influence in the South Pacific

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The country in which China has gained most influence in the South Pacific, Solomon Islands, goes to the polls on Wednesday in an election that could shape the region’s future. Prime Minister Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who switched the Solomons’ allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing and ignited fears of China gaining a naval foothold in the South Pacific in his current five years in power, is seeking an unprecedented second consecutive term at the government’s helm. Even if Sogavare fails, observers suspect China will be backing more than one pro-Beijing candidate in a murky contest for the Solomons’ top job in an effort to cement Beijing’s growing influence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.