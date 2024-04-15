Top diplomats meet in Paris to mobilize aid for Sudan, wrecked by war and on the brink of famine

PARIS (AP) — A yearlong war in Sudan has devastated the country and pushed its people to the brink of famine. Top diplomats and aid groups are meeting Monday in Paris to drum up humanitarian support for northeastern African nation to prevent further collapse and misery. Sudan descended into conflict in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting. The U.N. humanitarian campaign needs some $2.7 billion this year to get food, health care and other supplies to 24 million people in Sudan. That’s nearly half its population. So far, funders have given only about 5%.

