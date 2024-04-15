WNBA fashionistas expected to showcase their styles at the draft with spotlight on women’s hoops

Everyone likes to look good for a big night on the town. Lots of people will be watching as the WNBA’s next players turn out dressed in their finest looks for Monday night’s draft. ELLE editor Rose Minutaglio says there’s never been a bigger spotlight on women’s basketball thanks in large part to players like Caitlin Clark and coaches like Dawn Staley. Finding the right outfit is easier than ever with fashion models also 6 feet and taller like WNBA players. Designers also want to work with WNBA players and teams making a dash to a sewing machine or tailor for alterations not necessary.

