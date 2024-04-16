Skip to Content
Caitlin Clark fever is spreading. Indiana is all-in on the excitement.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — She’s cemented her place as a college basketball legend. Now, Caitlin Clark is heading for the WNBA following her draft Monday night by the Indiana Fever. Fans in the basketball-loving state are eagerly awaiting her debut. Thousands gathered inside the team’s arena Monday night and flocked to the team store Tuesday to purchase gear for the upcoming season. Clark’s arrival is expected to drive a new era of pro sports and business to downtown Indianapolis as ticket prices and sales have already soared. The team’s first regular season home game is May 16 against the New York Liberty.

