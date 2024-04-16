Chicago woman pleads guilty, gets 50 years for cutting child from victim’s womb

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman accused of luring a pregnant teenager to her home and cutting her baby from her womb with a butcher knife nearly five years ago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder. Fifty-one-year-old Clarisa Figueroa didn’t provide a statement but answered “Yes” when a judge asked her Tuesday if she understood she must serve the entire sentence. Prosecutors have said Figueroa strangled 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez with a cable on April 23, 2019, after luring the teenager to her home with the promise of free clothing for her unborn child. Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant. The child died about two months later.

