Former Arkansas officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation in violent arrest caught on video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas law enforcement officer who was caught on video kicking and hitting a man during a violent arrest has pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputy Zackary King pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law for the 2022 arrest outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry. King and two other officers were caught on the video during the arrest of Randal Worcester. King and another former deputy were charged by federal prosecutors last year for the arrest. King and former Deputy Levi White were scheduled to go to trial next month.

