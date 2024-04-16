Georgia prosecutors renew challenge of a law they say undermines their authority

Three district attorneys in Georgia are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commission to discipline and remove prosecutors. They argue that it violates both the U.S. and Georgia constitutions. Their lawsuits filed Tuesday in Atlanta comes after Republicans pushed through a law reviving the panel this year. The commission was created in 2023, but the Georgia Supreme Court disabled it when it refused to approve the commission’s rules. Opponents say the law illegally removes prosecutorial discretion in deciding which cases to try. The dispute is part of a national fight over how punitive prosecutors should be.

