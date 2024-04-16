Imprisoned drug-diluting pharmacist to be moved to halfway house soon, victims’ lawyer says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a former Kansas City-area pharmacist who has been incarcerated for more than two decades over a profit-boosting scheme to dilute tens of thousands of prescriptions for seriously ill patients will be moved to a halfway house this summer. Mike Ketchmark, an attorney for Robert Courtney’s victims, says victims are outraged and are calling on prosecutors to bring new charges against the former pharmacist. He says he’s received about 100 calls since the Department of Justice began emailing victims to let them know of the plan to transfer Ketchmark to a Springfield, Missouri, facility in June. Courtney’s lawyer, Jeremy Gordon, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.