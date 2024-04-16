Skip to Content
AP National

Israel says it will retaliate against Iran. These are the risks that could pose to Israel

By
Published 3:01 PM

By JULIA FRANKEL and JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran even though such a mission carries many risks. Any direct attack on Iranian soil would risk prompting an all-out war between the two foes at a time when Israel is focused on defeating Hamas in Gaza. It would also risk isolating Israel internationally. Analysts tell the Associated Press that Israel is enjoying a moment of international support after putting down Iran’s attack over the weekend in tandem with a coalition of international allies. But they say if Israel decides to strike Iranian soil, it could jeopardize that goodwill and increase Israel’s isolation.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content