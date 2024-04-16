Israel says it will retaliate against Iran. These are the risks that could pose to Israel
By JULIA FRANKEL and JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran even though such a mission carries many risks. Any direct attack on Iranian soil would risk prompting an all-out war between the two foes at a time when Israel is focused on defeating Hamas in Gaza. It would also risk isolating Israel internationally. Analysts tell the Associated Press that Israel is enjoying a moment of international support after putting down Iran’s attack over the weekend in tandem with a coalition of international allies. But they say if Israel decides to strike Iranian soil, it could jeopardize that goodwill and increase Israel’s isolation.