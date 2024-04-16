Israel says it will retaliate against Iran. These are the risks that could pose to Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran even though such a mission carries many risks. Any direct attack on Iranian soil would risk prompting an all-out war between the two foes at a time when Israel is focused on defeating Hamas in Gaza. It would also risk isolating Israel internationally. Analysts tell the Associated Press that Israel is enjoying a moment of international support after putting down Iran’s attack over the weekend in tandem with a coalition of international allies. But they say if Israel decides to strike Iranian soil, it could jeopardize that goodwill and increase Israel’s isolation.

By JULIA FRANKEL and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

