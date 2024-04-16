Man gets 4 death sentences for kidnapping, rape and murder of 5-year-old Georgia girl

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A man who kidnapped, raped and killed a 5-year-old Georgia girl has been given four death sentences for the crime. An Alabama judge handed down the sentence Monday against Jeremy Williams who murdered, raped and brutalized Kamarie Holland in 2021. The little girl was kidnapped from her home in Columbus, Georgia, on Dec. 13, 2021, and her body was found that night at an abandoned home in nearby Phenix City, Alabama, where Williams once lived. A jury found him guilty Friday of four counts of capital murder, among other charges.

