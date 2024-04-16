Mayor of North Carolina’s capital city won’t seek reelection this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina’s capital city has announced that she wouldn’t seek reelection this fall. Mary-Ann Baldwin has been mayor of Raleigh since 2019. She unveiled her decision on a video released Tuesday. Baldwin cited in part health challenges. She described a breast cancer diagnosis last year and her husband’s open-heart surgery. She said she is cancer-free and her husband is doing well, but that “it’s time to devote my energies to myself and my family, and to find other ways to serve.” Raleigh is approaching 500,000 residents and is second only to Charlotte in municipal population. Several mayoral candidates had already emerged before Tuesday.

