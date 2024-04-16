Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán claims he can’t get calls or visits in a US prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán now claims he can’t get phone calls or visits in the maximum security U.S. prison where the once most powerful Mexican drug lord is serving a life sentence. Guzmán wrote a letter to District Court Judge Brian M. Cogan in New York complaining that he hadn’t been able to speak with his twin daughters in over seven months. Guzmán also asked the judge to authorize a visit by his wife, Emma Coronel, but didn’t say when he was last allowed to see her. The judge responded last week that he has no power to intervene as all arrangements following a conviction are in the hands of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

