Michigan attorney general to announce charges in investigation of former top lawmaker

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to announce charges Tuesday in an investigation of the former leader of the Michigan House. Attorney General Dana Nessel will speak to reporters this afternoon. No other details were announced. Lee Chatfield’s lawyer says she hasn’t been informed of charges. Mary Chartier says Chatfield has done nothing wrong. Chatfield was speaker of the Michigan House in 2019 and 2020 when Republicans controlled the chamber. He has been under investigation since his sister-in-law said he sexually assaulted her. Chatfield has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair. Two people who were senior aides to Chatfield were charged last year with financial crimes.

