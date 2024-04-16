Nissan says it will make next-generation EV batteries by 2028

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Nissan says it expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029. Japan’s legacy automakers have fallen behind newer rivals like America’s Tesla and China’s BYD in the emerging all-electric auto sector, but Nissan, sees a chance to catch up and perhaps leap ahead with a new kind of battery that promises to be more powerful, cheaper, safer and faster to charge than the lithium-ion batteries in use today. Solid-state batteries are widely seen as the next step for EVs, and leading automakers are racing to develop versions that can be mass produced.

