Supreme Court won’t hear election denier Mike Lindell’s challenge over FBI seizure of cellphone
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition by MyPillow founder and election denier Mike Lindell to consider his challenge to the legality of the FBI’s seizure of his cellphone at a Minnesota restaurant drive-through. The high court, without comment Monday, declined to reconsider three lower court rulings against Lindell. He’s a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump. FBI agents seized the cellphone as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleged the confiscation violated his constitutional rights.