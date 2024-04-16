The Biden administration recruits 15 states to help enforce airline consumer laws

The Biden administration is enlisting officials in 15 states to help enforce consumer-protection laws covering air travel. The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will give the states power to investigate complaints about airlines and ticket sellers, and then refer cases to the federal government for enforcement. Under U.S. law, only the federal government can regulate consumer-protection laws covering airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the agreement is legal. He’s touting it as a way to increase protection for airline customers. Buttigieg pointed to travelers whose flights are canceled and then must wait days for another flight or pay more to fly home on another airline.

