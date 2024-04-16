The US ambassador to Japan says boosting arms industry ties is key to a stronger security alliance
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Japan has urged Tokyo to take a greater role in developing, producing and supplying weapons “to enhance our collective security” amid conflict in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel visited a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ F-35 fighter jet factory and stressed the importance of stronger defense industry cooperation between the allies. The visit came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s trip to Washington. Japan is accelerating its military buildup and increasing its defense budget in the face of threats from China, North Korea and Russia. The ambassador says the United States alone can no longer supply all democracies.