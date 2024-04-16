US Pentagon chief speaks with Chinese counterpart for first time since November 2022
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with China’s national defense minister in the latest in a series of U.S. steps to improve communications with the Chinese military and reduce unsafe and aggressive incidents in the Indo-Pacific. It is the first time Austin has talked to Adm. Dong Jun. And it’s the first time he has spoken at length with any Chinese counterpart since November 2022. Tuesday morning’s call comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China this month for talks. Washington and Beijing have been working to expand communications and ease escalating tensions.