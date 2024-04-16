Skip to Content
Visa fees for international artists to tour in the US shot up 250% in April. It could be devastating

By MARIA SHERMAN
NEW YORK (AP) — Performing in the U.S. for international musicians just got a lot more complicated. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has instituted a 250% visa fee increase. For those musicians who filed visa paperwork before April 1, the cost per application was $460. After that date? $1,615. Artists and advocacy groups are concerned the increase could have a devastating impact on musicians globally and on local economies in the U.S. Attorney Gabriel Castro, The Artists Rights Alliance’s Jen Jacobsen and Gareth Paisey of Welsh band Los Campesinos! worry about the effects it will have on emerging talent and a diverse music culture.

