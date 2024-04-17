A flyer at a camp in Mexico urges US-bound migrants to vote for Biden. Its origins are suspect

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A humanitarian organization in northeastern Mexico is saying it did not create flyers urging border-bound migrants to vote for President Joe Biden. The flyers were filmed at the group’s shelter in a recent viral video. Accusations that Resource Center Matamoros was encouraging noncitizens to vote led to conservative outrage after online posts displayed the Spanish-language flyers, instructing migrants to vote illegally for Biden once they arrived in the U.S. The group told AP it does not know who created the flyers. The episode reflects how rapidly even dubious accusations about the border can sway political debate. Concerns about noncitizen voting have become a leading issue for conservatives in the 2024 election.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

