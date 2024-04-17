An NPR editor who wrote a critical essay on the company has resigned after being suspended

NEW YORK (AP) — A National Public Radio editor who wrote a critical essay saying that his company had become intolerant of all but liberal views has resigned. Uri Berliner, an editor on NPR’s business desk, posted his resignation letter on social media. A day earlier, NPR reported that Berliner had been suspended for five days without pay for violating company rules about writing for an outside organization without permission. NPR wouldn’t comment on Berliner’s post on Wednesday. The former editor had written his essay last week for the online site Free Press.

