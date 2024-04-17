Attorney general won’t file criminal case against LA officer in 2021 shooting that killed teen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Attorney General has declined to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer who fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store in 2021, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room. Attorney General Rob Bonta released a report Wednesday into the shooting. Officer William Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded to a Burlington clothing store in the San Fernando Valley where suspect Daniel Elena Lopez had brutally attacked two women. Valentina Orellana Peralta was shot and killed as she prayed in a dressing room with her mother. Jones also killed Elena Lopez.

