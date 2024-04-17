Biden is seeking higher tariffs on Chinese steel as he courts union voters

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to triple U.S. tariffs on steel from China. The president plans to make the announcement that he is out to better protect American producers from Beijing’s “industrial overcapacity” in an address to steelworkers in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The move reflects the intersection of Biden’s international trade policy with his efforts to court voters in a state that is likely to play a pivotal role in deciding November’s election. But the White House insists it is more about shielding American manufacturing from unfair trade practices overseas than firing up a union audience.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

