Bond denied for 4 ‘God’s Misfits’ defendants in the killing of 2 Kansas women

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has denied bond for the four people charged with kidnapping and killing two Kansas women. Tifany Adams, her boyfriend Tad Cullum and Cole and Cora Twombly made their first appearances Wednesday. The judge accepted a prosecutor’s request to deny bail, entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf and assigned Oklahoma’s Indigent Defense System to represent them in court. Arrest affidavits say the four members of an anti-government group calling themselves “God’s Misfits” killed Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley over a custody dispute. The women disappeared on March 30 after arranging with Adams to pick up Butler’s two children for a birthday party.

