Charges dropped against suspect in 2016 cold case slaying of Tulane graduate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a suspect in the 2016 cold case slaying of a 25-year-old Tulane University graduate who was visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said issues arose with a critical witness’s availability, resulting in the charges being dropped against Ernest Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon had been charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the death of Thomas Rolfes of St. Louis, who was found shot to death May 7, 2016, at an intersection after leaving a bar. Defense attorney John Fuller says his client was ecstatic at the news and looked forward to going home soon. Weatherspoon has been in jail since his arrest in December 2021.