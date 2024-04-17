Democrats clear path to bring proposed repeal of Arizona’s near-total abortion ban to a vote

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats in the Arizona Senate cleared a path to bring a proposed repeal of the state’s near-total ban on abortions to a vote after the state’s highest court concluded the law can be enforced and the state House blocked efforts to undo the long-dormant statute. No vote was taken on the repeal itself, but two Republicans sided with 14 Democrats in the Senate in changing rules to let a repeal proposal advance after the deadline for hearing bills passed. Proponents say the Senate could vote on the repeal as early as May 1. The state’s near-total ban permits abortions only for saving the woman’s life and provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.