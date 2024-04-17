Disneyland performers file petition to form labor union

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life have filed a petition to form a labor union. Parade and character performers at Disney’s Southern California theme parks said Wednesday that more than two-thirds of roughly 1,700 eligible workers signed the petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board. A vote would likely be held in May or June. The workers say they also asked The Walt Disney Co. to recognize their union. The union would be formed under Actors’ Equity Association, which represents theatrical performers at Disney’s Florida theme parks. Disney officials said they support the workers’ right to hold a confidential vote on whether to unionize.

