Dozens of Russian athletes are likely to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Will Moscow let them go?
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Dozens of Russian athletes will likely be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics. They might not go. Top sports officials in Moscow have made contrasting comments about whether Russia should send athletes to Paris. With 100 days to go until the opening ceremony there’s still no final decision from Russia. The International Olympic Committee has set out a process for Russians and Belarusians to compete as “neutral athletes” without national symbols. Ukraine will compete but is opposed to Russians being there in any capacity. The IOC seems confident it’s faced down boycott threats from both Russia and Ukraine.