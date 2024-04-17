Homes are demolished in Ivory Coast’s main city over alleged health concerns. Thousands are homeless

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Authorities in Ivory Coast’s largest city are demolishing homes in low-income areas over what they say are public health concerns, leaving thousands without shelter and with nowhere to go. Each year, the rainy season threatens Abidjan’s poor neighborhoods built along a lagoon’s edge. Demolitions are nothing new in this city, where rapid urbanization has led to a population boom and housing shortages. It’s a challenge in many parts of Africa as economic woes pushed more people into cities in search of better opportunities. In Abidjan, activists and those forced to leave say the demolitions are being carried out without prior notice or compensation. The government says some of the families have already been compensated and resettled.

