New York competition, smoking, internet betting concerns roil US northeast’s gambling market

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casinos in the northeastern U.S. are dealing with numerous challenges as they brace for the arrival of new competitors in New York City. A potential smoking ban in Atlantic City, an ongoing debate over whether internet gambling hurts or helps the bottom line of physical casinos, and the loss of business to illegal online operations were among challenges identified Wednesday during a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Mark Giannantonio, president of Atlantic City’s Resorts casino, says his city has about two years to improve itself before the New York competition hits.

Associated Press

