Officer shot before returning fire and killing driver in Albany, New York, police chief says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The police chief in Albany, New York, says an officer was “ambushed” by a driver who shot him the leg as he approached a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop and returned fire, killing the man. Police Chief Eric Hawkins says the officer was hospitalized at Albany Medical Center and was alert and conscious. He says the officer first saw the vehicle speeding about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and there was a short pursuit, but the vehicle didn’t stop. The officer later saw the vehicle parked along a road. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says there are indications that the driver had “a troubled history, not necessarily a criminal history.”

