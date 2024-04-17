Owner of ship in Baltimore bridge collapse asks cargo owners to help cover salvage costs

BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner of the container ship Dali has initiated a process requiring owners of the cargo on board to share salvage costs after the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The ship’s owner, Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., made what’s known in maritime law as a “general average” declaration. This allows a third-party adjuster to determine what each stakeholder should contribute. Such damage sharing requirements are often invoked after maritime accidents. In this case, it pertains to costs associated with refloating the Dali, which remains stuck in the wreckage of the fallen bridge.

