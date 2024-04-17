Report of gunshot prompts lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Security officers are conducting a door-to-door sweep at a North Dakota Air Force base after a report of a gunshot prompted a lockdown. The Grand Forks Air Force Base says in a social media post on Wednesday that security at the base received a report of a single gunshot near the medical clinic and base exchange at around 1 p.m. The statement says the lockdown was ordered “out of an abundance of caution.” By mid-afternoon, no injuries were reported and the sweep was ongoing. There was no immediate response to emails or phone calls to the base’s public affairs office.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.